Nyobolt raises $60 million to power rise of autonomous machines

UK-based Nyobolt has raised USD 60 million in funding to accelerate its development pipeline and bring its power performance solutions to the autonomous machines that need them most, the company said.

The round was led by Symbotic, with participation from IQ Capital, Latitude (Phoenix Court), Scania Invest and CBMM.

“Nyobolt is enabling the always-on, always-moving infrastructure that physical AI demands,” said Sai Shivareddy, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nyobolt. “The enterprises deploying autonomous systems at scale can’t afford downtime, swap time, or power flickers. Our technology delivers a powerful trifecta: improved performance, exceptional durability, and a more sustainable operation, enabling a new generation of machines to run harder and smarter.”

For Symbotic’s SymBot autonomous mobile robots, Nyobolt’s performance battery delivers six times more energy capacity than the ultracapacitors previously used, is 40% lighter, and achieves at least ten times the cycle life of traditional Lithium-Ion technology, Nyobolt said.

“We’re proud to partner with Nyobolt and invest in the next phase of their growth,” said Symbotic Chief Strategy Officer Bill Boyd. “Nyobolt’s proven technology is a key enabler of enhanced uptime and efficiency for our customers, and we’re excited about the overall market potential of a new instant power infrastructure across multiple applications.”

In addition, Nyobolt is expanding its commercial traction beyond Symbotic to other robotics companies and applications, including with a leading humanoids developer to increase work-to-charge ratios for their humanoid robots.