Aukera commissions first phase of Gura BESS in Romania

Aukera Energy, the Belgium-headquartered, pan-European battery storage and renewable energy platform backed by AtlasInvest, Reggeborgh and SFPIM (Belgium’s sovereign wealth fund), has announced the commissioning of the first phase of its Gura BESS – 150 MW of installed capacity in Ialomita County.

This marks Aukera’s first operational BESS project in Romania and a significant step in the delivery of the company’s flagship 250 MW / 500 MWh Gura project. Phase two representing an additional 100 MW will soon be under construction and expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, Aukera said in a press release.

Aukera plans to bring an additional 800 MW into construction over the next six to nine months. The project is supported through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

“Gura is one of Romania’s largest battery storage facilities and it is just the beginning of our commitment to this market,” Catalin Breaban, Co-Founder of Aukera, said. “We have a substantial pipeline ahead and the capital, the team and the partners to deliver it.”