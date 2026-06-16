Sungrow, Sunotec commission Enery’s 150 MW BESS in Bulgaria

Sungrow, a China-based provider of PV inverters and energy storage systems (ESS), together with its partner Sunotec, an integrator of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, has successfully commissioned a 150 MW / 600 MWh BESS in Nova Zagora, Bulgaria.

The project, developed and owned by Enery, an independent power producer in Central and Eastern Europe, utilizes Sungrow’s liquid-cooled ESS technology PowerTitan 2.0 and is financed through the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy’s national RESTORE program, according to a media release.

“This project reflects the pace at which storage is becoming integral to energy systems in Southeast Europe,” said Anastasios Gkinis, Vice President at Sungrow Europe, responsible for SEE, CEE & CIS. “With PowerTitan 2.0, we’re delivering a solution that supports grid stability while helping unlock the next phase of clean energy deployment.”

“Together with Sungrow, we are advancing one of Bulgaria’s most significant storage programmes to support the country’s transition towards more resilient energy deployment,” said Sunotec’s Founder and CEO, Kaloyan Velichkov. “By combining infrastructure and execution with long-term systems thinking, we are helping to future-proof Bulgaria’s energy grid.”

The Nova Zagora project is part of a broader portfolio of energy storage projects jointly implemented by Sungrow and Sunotec in Bulgaria. Over the next two months, a total of 2.2 GWh of battery storage capacity is scheduled to be brought online. By the end of 2026, total capacity is expected to reach 3 GWh, the media release said.