India’s Ethereal Machines raises $28.5 million in Series B

Indian manufacturing firm Ethereal Machines has raised USD 28.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation from Peak XV Partners and other investors.

The fresh funds will be used to expand manufacturing infrastructure, develop India’s first indigenous multi-axis CNC controller, strengthen its software stack, support semiconductor manufacturing initiatives, and accelerate international expansion across the US and Europe, according to a report by Entrackr.

The Bengaluru-based company designs and manufactures proprietary multi-axis CNC machines and offers precision component production through its Machining-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. The company serves clients across aerospace, defence, healthcare, semiconductors, consumer electronics and other high-precision engineering sectors.

As part of its growth strategy, Ethereal Machines plans to build a 300,000-square-foot facility near Bengaluru under a previously signed MOU with the Karnataka government. The factor is expected to create over 2,000 jobs, the company said, according to a report by CNBC TV18.