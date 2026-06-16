Börje Ekholm steps down as CEO of Ericsson – Per Narvinger takes over

Narvinger joined Ericsson in 1997 and has held a range of senior leadership roles spanning research and standardisation, development, product management and sales, including long-term assignments in Australia and Spain. He has led Business Area Networks since March 2025, and before that, headed Business Area Cloud Software and Services from 2022, according to a press release from the company.

"He has deep technical knowledge of our industry as well as extensive commercial experience and has proved himself in several key leadership positions. The Board is very pleased to welcome Per into this role at a very important time for the company," said Jan Carlson, Chair of Ericsson's Board of Directors.

Ekholm leaves after more than nine years as President and CEO and 20 years as a board member. He steps down from the CEO role on September 30, 2026, and will act as executive advisor to Narvinger until June 15, 2027. He also leaves the Board of Directors as of October 1, 2026.

"When I stepped in as CEO in 2017, the company faced considerable headwinds. Since then we have turned Ericsson around and emerged as a global communications and technology leader. Today, Ericsson is driving the transformation of mobile connectivity by changing how networks are used and commercialised, and we are leading the industry into the next stage of AI: the physical AI era," Ekholm said.

Carlson credited Ekholm's tenure with strengthening Ericsson's global market position. "Börje's tenure as CEO of Ericsson is defined by extraordinary leadership and strategic advancements. Today, Ericsson's global market position is stronger than ever thanks to his strategic vision and global leadership."

Narvinger pointed to the industrialisation of AI as a defining challenge for the company going forward. "As AI continues to industrialise, this will increasingly require advanced connectivity solutions, an area where Ericsson is leading," he said.