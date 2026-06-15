US space firm Lunar Outpost secures $30 million in Series B

Lunar Outpost has announced a USD 30 million Series B led by Industrious Ventures, with participation from Type One Ventures, Eniac Ventures, Promus Ventures, Reliable Equity, and others. The capital injection accelerates production and deployment of the company’s advanced robotics and mobility platforms as it scales the critical industrial layer required for a permanent human presence in space, the Colorado-based company said.

“NASA has set the direction. They need commercial partners that will execute,” said Justin Cyrus, Founder and CEO of Lunar Outpost. “What we’ve built from day one is the mobility and robotic foundation for the new economy in space, where access to energy and resources in space will shape the next generation of global industry. This fundraise rapidly scales our deployment of the rugged, industrial robotic workforce required to establish humanity’s next frontier.”

Lunar Outpost has doubled its revenue each year for the past four years, formed leading technical and commercial partnerships, operated the first commercial rover on the Moon, and secured eight fully contracted lunar and cislunar missions, the company said.

“Lunar Outpost is moving beyond early missions to scaled, repeatable deployment,” said Taylor Sargent, Partner at Industrious Ventures. “They’ve proven they can build for one of the most challenging environments imaginable, with significant demand across government programs and commercial customers. They are building the systems that will be relied on again and again as we return to the Moon, set our sights on Mars, and build a robust space economy.”

Lunar Outpost continues to expand its fleet of spacecraft, while investing further in advanced autonomous capabilities like the Starweave autonomous swarm software and Stargate Command, Control, and Communications (C3) platform.