Quobly secures €115M to advance silicon-based quantum computers

Quobly has announced the closing of a EUR115 million Series A financing to accelerate the industrialization of its silicon-based quantum computers and bring its first commercial product to market by the end of 2026, the French quantum computing company said.

The round is led by Bpifrance, SEALSQ and STMicroelectronics, with participation from the European Innovation Council (EIC Fund), Blast, ALIAD (Air Liquide Venture Capital) and existing investor Innovacom, bringing together leading industrial, sovereign and deeptech investors. Existing shareholders also include the CEA, CNRS, Quantonation and Supernova Invest.

Long-time investor Bpifrance is participating through the Deep Tech 2030 fund, managed on behalf of the French government as part of the France 2030 initiative.

This financing will support continued R&D, industrialization efforts and international commercial expansion.

Quobly, bringing semiconductor-grade manufacturing and industrialization to quantum computing, plans to deploy its first commercial quantum computer through the cloud by the end of 2026 under its Alloy product line, the company said.

“Over the past two years, we have demonstrated that silicon qubits can be developed within semiconductor manufacturing processes and integrated into a system architecture,” said Maud Vinet, CEO and co-founder, Quobly. “With this Series A, we are accelerating the deployment of our first commercial systems and building a quantum computing platform designed to integrate into existing computing infrastructures.”

“We are leveraging years of shared expertise in FD-SOI and deep technological collaboration to accelerate the commercialization of Quobly’s products thanks to a 300mm silicon fab environment,” said Laurent Malier, Executive Vice President, Global Technology R&D, STMicroelectronics. “ST’s investment in Quobly further demonstrates our commitment to support its global ambitions.”

“Our second investment in Quobly is fully in line with our ambition to support the emergence of sovereign technology champions,” said Gwenaël Hamon, Senior Investment Director, Bpifrance. “By choosing a quantum architecture compatible with established microelectronics industry standards, Quobly paves the way for the rapid and controlled industrialization of breakthrough technologies, an essential condition to ensure Europe’s strategic autonomy in quantum computing.”

“By combining Quobly’s silicon-based quantum processors with SEALSQ’s post-quantum security technologies, this collaboration contributes to the development of secure quantum computing systems,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO, SEALSQ.