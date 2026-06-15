Isar secures €270 million to provide sovereign space capabilities

German company Isar Aerospace has secured an EUR 270 million Series D round to expand operations worldwide and provide sovereign space capabilities for Europe, NATO, and allies. The capital will drive global scaling and ramp up serial production of the Spectrum launch vehicle. Following its first launch pad in Norway, Isar Aerospace now plans to build a new launch site in Canada, the company said.

The fresh round was backed by new investors Island Green Capital and Molten Ventures with strong participation from existing investors HV Capital, Lakestar, UVC Partners with co-investor KfW Capital, and others, with substantial contributions from European stakeholders.

“Space is no longer a frontier; it is the infrastructure of national power,” Daniel Metzler, Co-Founder and CEO of Isar Aerospace, said. “With this strategic backing, we are expanding access to space for nations worldwide, delivering an orbital launch system at scale for government and commercial customers.”

The funding follows a ramp-up of the integrated launch vehicle factory in Parsdorf, near Munich and expansion of the company’s multinational launch infrastructure to serve a broader range of orbits and customers.

Isar entered a partnership with TKMS as part of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, embedding sovereign launch capability inside a NATO bilateral defense procurement framework.