DHL Supply Chain breaks ground on battery hub in Netherlands

DHL Supply Chain, DHL Group’s specialized contract logistics division, has broken ground on a new European Battery Logistics Hub in Holtum, Limburg, further expanding its European capacities for battery and energy storage logistics.

The new site offers 17,000 square meters of specialized storage and service space for high voltage batteries and is closely connected to DHL Supply Chain’s existing Holtum automotive operation located next door. Together, the two facilities create an integrated campus offering end-to-end solutions for electric mobility and energy systems across Europe. The new hub is scheduled to go live in early 2027, DHL said.

The batteries handled at the Holtum site are intended for use in electric vehicles as well as in the rapidly growing segment of BESS, including home storage and solar energy applications.

“The transformation of mobility and energy systems is a key driver of change in global supply chains,” said Rainer Haag, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Europe. “By expanding our battery logistics capabilities in Holtum and closely linking them with our existing automotive expertise on site, we are creating a scalable one stop shop solution for the EV sector. This investment directly supports DHL Group Strategy 2030, where New Energy is a decisive growth driver for our business across Europe.”

The new battery logistics facility is designed to support complex and highly regulated battery supply chains and enables a broad range of value added services at one location. These include compliant storage of battery units, diagnostics and testing, charging and conditioning, refurbishment, reverse logistics and preparation for recycling. By combining logistics and technical services, the Holtum campus enables customers to manage the full battery lifecycle efficiently while supporting circular supply chain models and more sustainable use of resources, DHL said.