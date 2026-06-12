Neura Robotics secures $1.4 billion to advance physical AI platform

German company Neura Robotics has announced a Series C financing with a total round size of up to USD 1.4 billion to accelerate its mission of building the world’s leading Physical AI platform. The financing brings together global leaders across AI, robotics, compute, manufacturing and industrial infrastructure, including Tether, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Amazon, NVIDIA, imec.xpand, Bosch, Schaeffler, European Investment Bank, Lingotto Horizon, InterAlpen Partners and others, Neura said in a press release.

Neura is building a new category of AI infrastructure where cognitive robots continuously learn, collaborate and operate across real world environments through a shared intelligence ecosystem called the Neuraverse. Unlike traditional robotics companies focused on isolated machines or narrow industrial automation, Neura combines robotics, AI, sensors, edge compute and large scale learning infrastructure into one unified platform architecture designed for global deployment.

“The future of AI will not only live on screens,” said David Reger, Founder and CEO of Neura Robotics. “It will move, interact, learn and work beside us in the real world. We believe Physical AI and cognitive robotics will become one of the largest technology shifts of the coming decades, transforming industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare, services and household robotics.”

Neura’s strategic collaborations span leading industrial and AI players including Bosch, Schaeffler, Kawasaki, Delta Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Amazon and NVIDIA, positioning the company at the intersection of robotics, industrial automation and artificial intelligence.

The company’s existing orderbook and strategic deployment pipeline exceed USD 1 billion.

As part of its long-term strategy, Neura is also shaping decentralized AI architectures, edge intelligence and machine native economic systems together with strategic infrastructure partners, the press release said.

“Autonomous machines need the ability to process information locally, make decisions, and transact without relying on centralized intermediaries. QVAC brings that edge-first intelligence to the platform while WDK handles the secure financial layer, together enabling machines to execute tasks, account for outcomes, and operate independently,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Neura Robotics shares that vision, and this investment reflects our confidence in what autonomous robotics can become.”

“By combining our leading edge AI capabilities, high-performance computing and connectivity with Neura’s Neuraverse platform, we are helping accelerate the deployment of intelligent machines that can operate safely and efficiently alongside humans across industries,” said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies.

“This investment is a natural extension of our strategic partnership with Neura Robotics and our shared conviction in the transformative potential of Physical AI,” said Nafea Bshara, Vice President & Distinguished Engineer, Amazon. “Amazon brings the global cloud infrastructure and AI tech stack that Physical AI demands at scale – including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, AI purpose-built chips like AWS Trainium and its Neuron stack.”