India’s Polymatech establishes manufacturing hub in Singapore

AEIM Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Polymatech Electronics Limited, has announced the opening of its advanced electronics manufacturing facility at Mapletree Hi-Tech Park, Kallang Way, in Singapore.

Backed by a committed investment of approximately USD 25 million, the facility serves as Polymatech’s Asia-Pacific manufacturing hub for LED Chip-on-Board (CoB) packaging, with advanced memory module assembly capability installed, according to a press release.

The facility is positioned as a dedicated commercial-scale LED Chip-on-Board (CoB) packaging unit and is expected to create approximately 50 high-value engineering and manufacturing roles in Singapore over five years.

The AEIM facility at Kallang Way is fully operational and equipped with advanced dispensing, packaging, curing, inspection, testing, and module assembly systems designed to support high-precision electronics manufacturing and specialised LED Chip-on-Board (CoB) packaging applications, the press release said.

The Singapore facility houses two complementary manufacturing capabilities:

LED Chip-on-Board (CoB) Packaging — producing UV, IR, and full-spectrum LED CoB products for horticulture, medical, industrial inspection, and specialised OEM applications.

Advanced Memory Module Assembly Capability — installed to support high-performance computing, enterprise systems, industrial electronics, and embedded technology applications.

“The opening of our Singapore facility is a statement of strength and intent, and a defining milestone in Polymatech’s journey from an Indian semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturer to a globally integrated enterprise,” Eswara Rao Nandam, Managing Director of AEIM Pte Ltd, said. “Singapore becomes the Asia-Pacific anchor of a supply chain that now spans five countries and four continents — from sapphire crystal growth in France to advanced packaging operations here in Singapore.”