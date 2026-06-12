GA-ASI announces investments in six Dutch companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA‑ASI) — a manufacturer of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) — is deepening its footprint in the Dutch innovation ecosystem, with new investments in six Netherlands-based technology companies through its Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) venturing initiative, according to a media release.

“Blue Magic Netherlands is our window into the Dutch innovation ecosystem,” said Brad Lunn, Managing Director, GA‑ASI. “We are not just scouting ideas. We are deploying capital, engineering resources, and access to platforms to help these companies scale. We’re making these new investments because it is clear to us that the Netherlands is one of the most dynamic technology hubs in Europe.”

The six new GA‑ASI portfolio companies are:

OPT/NET: GA-ASI, alongside its GA-Intelligence affiliate, will be working with OPT/NET to explore collaboration opportunities for a variety of AI-related missions, including drone swarm management and dark vessel detection.

Vaeridion: GA-ASI will be working with Vaeridion to evaluate their advanced battery pack technology for use in current and future GA-ASI platforms.

Touchwaves: GA-ASI will be evaluating Touchwaves’ haptic technology for use in remotely piloted UAS environments to determine the potential benefits to long-duration missions and aircrew information overload.

FDCL Defence: GA-ASI and GA-Intelligence will be working with Fiducial to explore the effectiveness of the company’s technology toward massively scaled low-cost future platforms.

Vydar Commercial: GA-ASI will evaluate Vydar’s technology in a variety of relevant GPS-denied environments and GA-ASI and GA-EMS platforms.

Emproof: GA-ASI will evaluate the effectiveness of Emproof’s data protection technology for applicability to current and future GA-ASI platforms.