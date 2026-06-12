Alltronics officially opens manufacturing facility in Malaysia

Alltronics Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of electronic products, has announced the official opening of its manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia.

The Penang facility spans approximately 60,000 square feet and houses 12 production lines, providing a monthly production capacity of 250,000 to 300,000 units. It operates as an OEM manufacturing base for industrial electronics, environmental control and electronics power modules, serving international customers, Alltronics said in a press release.

The additional capacity broadens the group’s manufacturing scale, reflects growing customer demand and creates a platform for further business development.

The opening builds on the group’s strategic initiatives completed in 2025, including the acquisition of manufacturing operations in Penang, Malaysia, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The move into Malaysia represented the group’s first production foothold outside the Chinese mainland, the press release said.

“The Penang facility plays an important role in advancing the Group’s strategy to build a more diversified manufacturing network,” Lam Yin Kee, Chairman and Executive Director of Alltronics, said. “Together with our expansion into Vietnam, we are reinforcing our production capabilities and increasing supply chain flexibility across our operations.”