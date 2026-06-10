Zollner opens new mechanics building at Zandt headquarters

The new building creates additional production space and is intended to improve process efficiency across Zollner's Mechanics division value chain. Personnel capacity is also being expanded alongside the physical expansion, according to a press release from the company.

Two areas of capability development stand out. The first is analytical cleaning – a process of particular importance for highly precise mechanical components such as mass spectrometers. The second is defence-related manufacturing: Zollner already holds certification for welding processes in defence technology, and is now expanding into coating for military applications and planning implementation of VG standards for cable assembly, which will also be handled in the new building.

The expansion is framed as part of Zollner's broader positioning as a comprehensive EMS provider – one that integrates electronics and mechanics competencies to offer end-to-end solutions spanning development, manufacturing and complex system integration.