SCHMID Group to build company-owned manufacturing campus in China

The new facility will consolidate SCHMID's existing China operations, currently split across two separate leased sites, into a single company-owned campus. The consolidation is expected to nearly double the effective manufacturing capacity through additional operational space, improved layout efficiency and optimised production workflows, according to a press release from the company.

Construction is expected to begin following completion of the land transfer, permitting process and a final binding agreement. SCHMID currently targets the start of operations around mid-2027. The majority of project financing is expected to come from local Chinese bank financing on partially subsidised terms, secured primarily by the project assets and associated land-use rights.

The investment is framed within SCHMID's "In China for China" strategy, targeting growing demand from Chinese customers for advanced wet-process equipment used in the manufacture of high-end HDI boards, IC substrates, AI server boards and other advanced electronics applications. Chinese customers are increasingly requiring short delivery times, rapid project execution and local support – factors the company says a consolidated, owned facility is better positioned to meet.