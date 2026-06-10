SCHMID Group to build company-owned manufacturing campus in China
German electronics equipment manufacturer SCHMID Group has signed a letter of intent with local authorities in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, to establish a new manufacturing campus in the Banfu Industrial Zone. The total investment is expected to be approximately EUR 11 million.
The new facility will consolidate SCHMID's existing China operations, currently split across two separate leased sites, into a single company-owned campus. The consolidation is expected to nearly double the effective manufacturing capacity through additional operational space, improved layout efficiency and optimised production workflows, according to a press release from the company.
Construction is expected to begin following completion of the land transfer, permitting process and a final binding agreement. SCHMID currently targets the start of operations around mid-2027. The majority of project financing is expected to come from local Chinese bank financing on partially subsidised terms, secured primarily by the project assets and associated land-use rights.
The investment is framed within SCHMID's "In China for China" strategy, targeting growing demand from Chinese customers for advanced wet-process equipment used in the manufacture of high-end HDI boards, IC substrates, AI server boards and other advanced electronics applications. Chinese customers are increasingly requiring short delivery times, rapid project execution and local support – factors the company says a consolidated, owned facility is better positioned to meet.
"The investment strengthens our ability to support customers in one of the world's most dynamic electronics manufacturing markets while providing the capacity required for future growth," said CEO Christian Schmid.