ebm-papst opens new facility in Romania

The facility, located in the Oradea II Industrial Park, covers a gross floor area of 19,200 square metres and includes a 1,200 square-metre R&D centre, 4,100 square metres of production area and 5,300 square metres of warehouse and logistics space. The site also offers expansion potential of up to 10,000 additional square metres. Construction was completed within ten months on a plot of approximately 5.5 hectares, according to a press release from ebm-papst.

The opening follows the sale of ebm-papst's IDT division to Siemens, which made the company's previous Romanian facility unavailable. The new Oradea site is a deliberate replacement, designed to maintain and expand the company's Eastern European footprint. ebm-papst currently employs around 200 people in Romania and plans to create additional jobs over the next five years in production, service and administration.

“With this new facility, we are consolidating production, development, and services in Eastern Europe, thereby significantly enhancing our responsiveness to European customers,” says Frank Mayer, Chief Operations Officer of the ebm‑papst Group and CEO of Air Technology Europe.

ebm-papst describes the Oradea opening as a further step in its "Local for Local" strategy, which targets expanded regional presence across Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.