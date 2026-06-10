Collins Aerospace opens expanded facility in Poland

The expansion, which creates approximately 190 new jobs this year, builds on Collins Aerospace's presence in Tajęcina since 2012. The facility produces main, nose and wing landing gear assemblies alongside its sister site in Krosno, according to a press release from RTX.

The opening is part of a broader RTX investment push in Poland. Pratt & Whitney, another RTX business, announced a USD 100 million investment in April to expand production capacity at its Rzeszów facility, focusing on rotating compressor and turbine disks for GTF, F135 and F100 engines. That expansion is expected to boost output by 30% and become operational by 2028.

Poland is RTX's largest employee base and investment footprint outside the United States. The group employs more than 9,400 people across its Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon businesses in the country, operating nine major engineering, manufacturing and research facilities.