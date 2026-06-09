Trina Storage completes delivery of BESS project in Romania

China’s Trina Storage has completed shipment and site delivery for the Gamma BESS project in Romania, with installation activities now underway following the successful arrival of the systems in April 2026.

Located in Izvoarele, Giurgiu County, the project is being delivered for LSG and comprises a 40MW/160.48MWh utility-scale energy storage system scheduled for commissioning in Q3 2026, Trina said.

The project integrates 32 units of Trina Storage’s Elementa 2 Pro battery storage system together with four Electra AC units, marking the first deployment in Europe of Trina Storage’s Elementa + Electra integrated DC+AC solution architecture. The deployment also represents a further step in Trina Storage’s continued expansion toward more integrated cell-to-AC storage solution capabilities.

Elementa 2 Pro is Trina Storage’s vertically integrated utility-scale liquid-cooled energy storage system built with 314Ah cells and a container-level capacity of 5.015MWh, designed to support high energy density and efficient deployment. Electra integrates the battery system with an AC-side unit combining power conversion and medium-voltage step-up functions, enabling more coordinated DC and AC system performance and streamlined grid connection for utility-scale energy storage applications.

“The successful delivery of the Gamma project represents another important milestone for Trina Storage in Europe,” said Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe. “As energy storage markets continue to expand across Europe, we are seeing growing demand for integrated Cell-to-AC and bankable storage solutions capable of supporting long-term grid flexibility and renewable integration.”