GE Aerospace completes ground test of hybrid electric engine system

GE Aerospace has announced that it has completed testing of a megawatt-class hybrid electric engine system developed through NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project, paving the way for flight tests.

The ground test was the company’s first to validate the full integrated system, including GE Aerospace-developed motor/generators, power converters and inverters, controllers, Dowty propellers, Avio Aero gearboxes, and a CT7 engine, GE Aerospace said in a press release.

BAE Systems provided the batteries used and Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences supplied the complete nacelle.

“Step by step, we’re proving hybrid electric engine technology for next-generation commercial aircraft,” said Arjan Hegeman, vice president for future of flight at GE Aerospace. “This latest ground test of a complete hybrid electric powertrain positions GE Aerospace to have the technologies ready to meet customer needs for greater durability, efficiency and range in future propulsion systems.”

Throughout the test campaign at Peebles Test Operation in Ohio, teams simulated various flight phases such as taxi, takeoff, climb and cruise. The electric powertrain helped successfully power the propeller and generated power to the battery. Flightworthy components that meet higher safety and reliability requirements than typical test hardware were used as part of GE Aerospace’s efforts to mature a commercial-grade hybrid electric engine system, the press release said.