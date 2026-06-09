Deloitte India launches quantum innovation hub at IIT-Bombay

Deloitte India has launched its Quantum Centre of Disruption for Enterprises (QCoDE) at the ASPIRE IIT-B Research Park Foundation, located on the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay campus. The centre represents a strategic industry-academia collaboration designed to accelerate quantum adoption, research, and enterprise use-cases for Indian businesses, Deloitte said.

The new centre will bring together Deloitte’s global quantum network, IIT-B’s academic excellence, start-ups, technology partners, and industry innovators to help Indian enterprises de-risk quantum investments, develop use cases, build talent, and transition from experimentation to real-world deployment, Deloitte said.

“By embedding our centre within IIT-Bombay’s research ecosystem, we are bringing together industry, academia, start-ups and government to accelerate real-world quantum applications,” said Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia. “Here our focus goes beyond technology, we want to help Indian enterprises build quantum strategies, develop talent and capture early economic value from quantum-enabled solutions.”

“From bits to qubits and from logic to possibility, every disruption rewrites the rules whereas quantum rewrites reality,” said Dr. Jagdish Bhandarkar, Partner, Chief Disruption Officer , Deloitte South Asia. “QCoDE will ensure Indian enterprises move early, decisively, and at scale while bringing industry and academia together to accelerate practical quantum adoption for Indian enterprises, government and public sectors.”

“With QCoDE, the focus is on helping enterprises move beyond exploratory pilots towards clearly defined use cases, measurable outcomes, and scalable pathways to adoption,” said Dr. Rajappa Tadepalli, CEO, ASPIRE IIT Bombay Research Park Foundation. “By combining industry context with academic depth, this platform enables organisations to evaluate where quantum can deliver tangible efficiency gains, optimisation improvements, and strategic differentiation.”