Dutch firm Nebius breaks ground on AI factory in Missouri

Nebius, the Netherlands-based AI cloud company, has broken ground on its flagship AI factory campus in Independence, Missouri — the company’s first gigawatt-scale digital infrastructure project in the US.

Nebius already operates in the Kansas City area and sees the Independence AI factory as a critical next step in its long-term growth in the US, the company said.

“Projects like this are built for the long term, and we are committed to developing this facility in a way that directly benefits Independence,” said Nebius Board Chairman John Boynton. “We want to create lasting opportunities, act as a good partner with the community, and set a standard for developing AI and digital infrastructure responsibly.”

“This investment from Nebius strengthens Missouri’s position as a national leader in digital infrastructure, while creating quality jobs, supporting local schools and businesses, and generating long-term opportunity,” said Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe. “We are proud to support investments that keep Missouri competitive and moving forward.”

Creating approximately 1,200 construction jobs and 130 permanent high-tech positions at full operation, Nebius’s Independence investment is also expected to generate USD 650 million in tax payments to local school districts and taxing jurisdictions over the next 20 years, the company said.

“This project is a powerful catalyst for sustained economic growth in Independence,” Valerie Byrnes, President of the Independence Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership. “This is a pivotal project that elevates a city’s trajectory—attracting new industries, driving infrastructure investment, and creating momentum that will shape our economy for decades to come.”