Clear Robotics raises $1.75M to build zero-emission autonomous vessels

Clear Robotics, a made in India maritime technology company, announced that it closed a USD 1.75 million Pre-Series A funding round to scale its commercially proven fleet of AI-enabled autonomous vessels.

Led by maritime-focused Shipsfocus Ventures, the round signals strong industry validation and includes significant follow-on investments from Katapult Ocean, SGInnovate, M7 Holdings MGS Ventures, and other strategic partners, according to a media release.

The company, headquartered in Singapore, operates a fleet of 26 all-electric, AI-optimized unmanned surface vessels (USVs) that solve maritime infrastructure challenges. By utilizing AI for autonomous navigation and data analytics, Clear Robotics ensures operational efficiency without manual intervention.

The capital injection will accelerate Clear Robotics’ strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, India and the Middle East. Funds will drive the development of larger unmanned vessels, advance R&D for automated port surveying, and scale proprietary commercial retrofit technology, preparing for open-ocean operations, the media release said.

“This funding is a critical catalyst, accelerating our path toward becoming a comprehensive solution for operations and creating the world’s largest fleet of unmanned ships,” said Sidhant Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Robotics.

“This new capital allows us to expand our engineering team, accelerate our R&D into automated port surveying, and build the next generation of larger vessel classes,” said Utkarsh Goel, Co-Founder and CTO of Clear Robotics.