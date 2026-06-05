Seoul Semiconductor’s HV opto-semiconductor powers up automakers

Seoul Semiconductor, a South Korean opto-semiconductor technology company, has announced that its High Voltage (HV) opto-semiconductor technology has entered mass production with four of the world’s top automotive brands across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with plans to expand supply to 10 models by the end of the year.

The technology combines micro-scaled opto-semiconductor chips capable of 12V single-chip operation — as opposed to conventional 3V LEDs — with a high-voltage (HV) driver technology. This enables a reduction of more than 10% in the number of driver-related components used in hybrid and electric vehicles, while lowering power consumption by approximately 10%, contributing to cost reduction and simplification of automotive electrical systems, according to a press release.

Seoul Semiconductor aims to leverage this global mass production rollout as a springboard to lead ‘HV Opto-Semiconductor’ as the next-generation standard technology in the hybrid and electric vehicle sectors, backed by its already-secured portfolio of hundreds of HV opto-semiconductor chip patents and more than 50 HV driver patents, the press release said.