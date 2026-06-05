SEALSQ diversifies risk, establishes pure play quantum platform

SEALSQ, the Swiss company that focuses on developing and selling semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology hardware and software products, has updated on its strategic expansion into the full quantum technology stack through targeted investments and acquisitions across leading quantum computing companies.

SEALSQ is deploying capital across a curated portfolio of promising quantum computing companies, establishing a vertically integrated platform that connects quantum-resistant security at the silicon level to the emerging quantum compute layer above it, according to a media release.

The strategy aims to position SEALSQ as one of the few public entities offering diversified exposure to multiple qubit modalities while retaining a commercial anchor in the high-volume, revenue-generating secure semiconductor business, including its evolving. Rather than relying on a single architecture, SEALSQ is investing into several complementary approaches to fault-tolerant quantum computing and binding them to its own QS7001 secure hardware, QVault TPM and PQC product portfolio.

SEALSQ has closed investments in four quantum computing companies spanning the leading solid-state and analog approaches, and is actively progressing a pipeline of additional opportunities across photonics, carbon-based qubits and post-quantum software.

The quantum computing industry has not yet converged on a single dominant qubit technology. By holding positions across electron-on-helium, silicon spin and analog approaches, with photonic and carbon-based platforms in the pipeline, SEALSQ is deliberately diversified against architectural risk. This multi-modality strategy not only aims to broaden exposure to leading paths toward fault-tolerant quantum computing, but also plans to enhance the company’s access to technical insight, partnership opportunities and future commercialization pathways as the market evolves, the media release said.