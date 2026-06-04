Tessalia plans €250M semiconductor packaging site in France

Foxconn, French manufacturer Radiall, and aerospace and defence technology company Thales have laid the foundation stone of their future joint venture, Tessalia, at Le Barp, in France. The three companies are combining their strengths to create, test and assemble advanced packaging solutions for electronic chips (Systems in Package, SiP) for aerospace, telecom infrastructure, automotive and medical sectors, according to a media release.

The new company, Tessalia, will use an innovative encapsulation technology aimed at developing ultra-high-density packaging. This will help simplify printed circuit boards (PCBs) and create smaller, lighter components, thereby improving their integration capability.

Production is expected to start at the end of 2029 and to reach more than 50 million SiP components per year by 2033. This initiative aims to welcome other industrial players to support an investment that could exceed EUR 250 million by 2033. Tessalia is expected to have 800 employees at full production, the media release said.

“Foxconn’s decision, along with Thales and Radiall, signals confidence in France’s attractiveness as a technological and industrial hub for semiconductors, ” said Sébastien Martin, France’s Minister of Industry.

“This new advanced capacity is a key sovereign asset for the European and French semiconductor industry,” said Pierre Gattaz, Chairman and CEO, Radiall. “This project aligns perfectly with Radiall’s strategy, enabling the development of our next advanced connection solutions for demanding applications.”

“This is not just a factory. It is a strategic platform for advanced manufacturing, semiconductor resilience, and future technologies in Europe,” said ​ Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. “This project also supports Foxconn’s strategy of Build-Operate-Localize, which expands our global technology footprint through trusted partnerships.”