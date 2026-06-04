Cicor wins major aerospace & defence program in France

Purchase orders received during the second quarter correspond to revenue of close to EUR 10 million, with deliveries planned between 2026 and 2028. In addition, Cicor says it expects further revenue of EUR 20 to 60 million from this program until end of 2029. The total revenue potential of the program exceeds EUR 50 million.

The company states that the program will be executed by Cicor France at former Éolane sites.

The award is described as an important milestone in the integration of the former Éolane operations. Since acquiring the sites out of administration, Cicor says it has improved operational performance and delivery reliability, and is rapidly regaining the trust of French customers.