Why stockpiling doesn’t work anymore

Author: Marco Mezger, Executive Vice President and COO of Neumonda

What is changing now is not just pricing dynamics, but the structure of the market itself. Geopolitical fragmentation, most visibly driven by tensions between the US and China and the policies that come with them, is shaping how memory flows through the system. The effects are showing up in availability, qualification lead times, and increasingly in what counts as a compliant or even usable source of supply.

The result is a market that is less and less like a single, global system and more and more a regionalised landscape where alignment matters as much as efficiency.

Export controls reshape more than shipments

At the high end, this shift is already visible. Leading-edge DRAM and HBM are becoming increasingly tied to politically aligned regions and approved use cases. Access to memory is filtered through compliance, export controls, and strategic prioritisation. At the same time, mature memory continues to circulate more broadly, but with a risk profile that is changing in often less visible ways.

This creates what could be described as a two-speed market. Advanced memory is increasingly constrained and strategically allocated. Mature memory, meanwhile, risks being neglected rather than restricted, an equally problematic scenario for industrial users.

It is also becoming clear that export controls are often misunderstood. The assumption is that they block shipments. In practice, their impact runs deeper. They influence access to technology roadmaps, packaging capabilities, and even how quickly a product can be qualified for a given application.

Companies building advanced systems need to adapt to what is available rather than what is optimal. And the “best” output, whether in performance or density, is increasingly reserved for customers and applications that sit comfortably within compliance boundaries.

The costs of resilience

At the same time, global OEMs are being pushed toward a more regionalised operating model. Products for China are expected to be based on locally manufactured components. Products for the US market increasingly need to meet domestic sourcing expectations. What used to be a single product strategy is turning into multiple regional variants, each with its own supply logic.

Against this backdrop, government initiatives such as the various chip acts should be seen in the right context. They are often framed as a path to local semiconductor independence. In memory, that outcome is still some distance away. The more immediate effect is happening elsewhere: in packaging, testing, and the broader ecosystem that supports supply continuity.

For OEMs, the implication is straightforward but uncomfortable: diversification and resilience are improving at the edges, not at the core. Global wafer capacity remains concentrated, and for the foreseeable future, meaningful engagement with established suppliers in Asia remains essential.

None of this comes without cost. Regionalisation introduces inefficiencies into a system that was previously optimised for scale. Manufacturing, logistics, and engineering support become more complex and, in many cases, more expensive.

Yet the economic logic is shifting. In sectors such as automotive, industrial, or telecom infrastructure, the cost of disruption can be far greater than the cost of redundancy. A halted production line or delayed deployment quickly outweighs incremental component cost increases. Continuity is beginning to take precedence over the lowest price as the primary sourcing objective.

That shift also changes how companies need to think about resilience. It is not simply a question of holding more inventory. Stockpiling the wrong parts, especially during technology transitions, can create as much risk as it mitigates.

Moving from stockpiling to strategic inventory

A more robust approach starts with understanding exposure. Where are the dependencies? Which components are tied to node transitions, packaging constraints, or single-source supply? And how quickly could they be redesigned if necessary?

From there, resilience becomes a combination of actions: qualifying alternatives early, aligning sourcing with supplier roadmaps, and selectively protecting the components that matter most. The goal is not to react to shortages, but to avoid being caught in allocation situations in the first place.

Inventory still plays a role, but a more targeted one. The most effective buffers tend to be built around long-life, hard-to-replace components like legacy DRAM, industrial flash, or specialised managed memory. These are the parts where a supply disruption is hardest to solve through redesign. By contrast, aggressive buying in rapidly evolving product categories often leads to write-downs once supply normalises.

Advanced nodes attract investment, attention, and long-term commitment. Mature products do not. Capacity is repurposed, margins are lower, and supplier focus shifts elsewhere. The result is rarely a sudden disruption. Instead, availability gradually deteriorates. Lead times stretch. Flexibility shrinks. And eventually, redesign timelines compress without warning.

For industrial customers, this kind of “silent deterioration” can be more damaging than a headline shortage because it arrives without clear signals.

Redefining value in sourcing

All of this is changing how value is defined in memory sourcing. The lowest-cost option on paper is no longer necessarily the best choice. Traceability, compliance, qualification status, and regional availability are becoming part of the equation.

Companies that recognise this are already moving toward longer-term agreements, structured allocations, and closer supplier relationships. Those who still play by the “old rules” will discover the real cost later, when they face high redesign efforts, lost time, or missed revenue opportunities.

For leadership teams, that means shifting the conversation. Sourcing decisions are no longer just about procurement. They directly affect product continuity, margin protection, and customer reliability.

In a fragmented market, the competitive advantage is increasingly clear. Not the lowest price, but the ability to secure supply when it matters.

Neumonda was founded with the ambition to build the most comprehensive memory application expertise under one roof by combining memory distribution, product manufacturing and memory IP.