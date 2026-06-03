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Electronics Production |
North American EMS demand remained strong in April
Total North American EMS shipments in April 2026 were up 3.1% compared to the same month last year, reports the Global Electronics Association.
Compared to the preceding month, April shipments were down 6.5%. April’s year-to-date (YTD) shipments increased by 4.0% year-over-year (YOY).
EMS bookings in April increased 4.6% year-over-year and increased 4.0% from the previous month. April’s YTD bookings decreased by 0.8% compared to the same period last year.
“North American EMS bookings accelerated for a second straight month while shipments slipped from a strong March but held above last April. EMS order books remain health and the demand picture remains steady,” said Dr. Shawn DuBravac, Global Electronics Association’s chief economist, in a press release.
|3-month
Book-to-bill
|1-month
Book-to-bill
|Shipments
3-Month MA
|Bookings
3-Month MA
|Shipments
YTD
|Bookings
YTD
|1.36
|1.45
|1.2%
|7.9%
|4.0%
|-0.8%