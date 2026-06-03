Celestica to build one million square foot campus in Fort Worth

The facility will be located at AllianceTexas, a planned industrial development in Fort Worth. Celestica describes the expansion as highly strategic, designed to align its long-term growth plans with customer roadmaps and multi-year infrastructure investments already underway, according to a press release from the company. Target roles include manufacturing operations, engineering, supply chain and quality assurance.

"This investment reflects the incredible momentum of our business and the growing demand from customers for US-based capabilities supporting advanced technology solutions," said Yann Etienvre, Chief Operations Officer at Celestica.

No timeline for completion or start of operations was disclosed in the press release. No investment figure was provided.