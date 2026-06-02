STM’s new GaN semiconductors improve energy efficiency
STMicroelectronics’ new PowerGaN devices deliver high efficiency and power density to high-voltage power supplies. Engineered for a 700V operating rating, they support reliable high-power operation and higher-frequency topologies.
New gallium nitride (GaN)-based power semiconductors from STMicroelectronics (STM) are designed to improve efficiency and increase power density in high-demand applications that support electrification.
The 700V PowerGaN devices in the STPOWER portfolio address challenges such as rising AI server power consumption and the need for higher-performance power conversion beyond the limits of conventional silicon technologies, the company said.
STM’s new PowerGaN devices deliver high efficiency and power density to high-voltage power supplies. Engineered for a 700V operating rating, they support reliable high-power operation and higher-frequency topologies.
PowerGaN’s inherent advantages, including low conduction losses, very low switching loss at high operating frequencies, and zero reverse-recovery charge, enable reduced system size, weight, and operating temperature. These attributes are important for power semiconductors used in robotics, industrial power supplies, and smart-grid converters for energy generation, distribution, and storage, the company said.
“Broadening our PowerGaN portfolio with new 700V devices extends the benefits of gallium-nitride technology into medium-power and high-power applications,” said Mario Aleo, Executive Vice President, Power & Discrete Sub-Group, STMicroelectronics. “We will continue to expand the portfolio with additional voltage ratings and features, reinforcing our commitment to GaN for tomorrow’s AI servers, humanoid robotics, industrial power, and advanced consumer power applications including home appliances.”