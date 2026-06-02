STM’s new GaN semiconductors improve energy efficiency

New gallium nitride (GaN)-based power semiconductors from STMicroelectronics (STM) are designed to improve efficiency and increase power density in high-demand applications that support electrification.

The 700V PowerGaN devices in the STPOWER portfolio address challenges such as rising AI server power consumption and the need for higher-performance power conversion beyond the limits of conventional silicon technologies, the company said.

STM’s new PowerGaN devices deliver high efficiency and power density to high-voltage power supplies. Engineered for a 700V operating rating, they support reliable high-power operation and higher-frequency topologies.

PowerGaN’s inherent advantages, including low conduction losses, very low switching loss at high operating frequencies, and zero reverse-recovery charge, enable reduced system size, weight, and operating temperature. These attributes are important for power semiconductors used in robotics, industrial power supplies, and smart-grid converters for energy generation, distribution, and storage, the company said.