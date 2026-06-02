Liftlogic boosts SMT production with new Yamaha solder printer and AOI

The investment builds on Yamaha pick-and-place machines Liftlogic installed in 2021 and is part of the company's long-term strategy for scalable electronics manufacturing.

By extending the existing Yamaha platform, Liftlogic strengthens the machine-to-machine connection across process steps – from solder paste application and component placement to AOI inspection – making it easier to reduce variation between steps and maintain stable production across different PCB types and volumes, according to a press release from CORE-emt.

"As our production has grown and we are running more double-sided boards, we saw a clear opportunity to further improve accuracy, quality and efficiency in the solder printing process," said Nicole Arnell, SMT Operations Manager at Liftlogic.

The AOI equipment has been installed outside the main production line, allowing parallel inspection without interrupting production pace.

"By adding AOI equipment outside the main production line, we can work more efficiently while maintaining the pace and flexibility we need in production," Nicole Arnell explains.

Liftlogic has more than 30 years of experience developing modular control systems for the lift industry and produces approximately 170,000 circuit boards annually.