Hitachi Energy expands Polish plant

Part of the project involves the construction of a new facility with an area of approximately 5,000 square meters. It is scheduled to be completed later this year.

This expansion will also lead to an increase in job opportunities. Hitachi Energy, which currently employs over 2,100 people in Łódź, plans to create over 100 new jobs. The company will primarily be seeking specialists in transformer manufacturing.

“Work in transformer manufacturing is suited to people with manual skills who are comfortable working with technical drawings and large machinery. Due to the specific nature of the production process, employee onboarding and training can take between one and three years" - reported lodz.pl.

The roots of transformer manufacturing in Łódź date back to 1925. It was then that transformer production began in the facilities of the Jabłoński Brothers company. Over the decades, the factory underwent a series of ownership and organizational changes, becoming one of the most important transformer manufacturing centers in Poland. The facility became part of Hitachi on July 1, 2020, following the formation of the Hitachi ABB Power Grids joint venture. Today, Hitachi Energy’s Łódź campus includes several production plants and engineering centers. The company employs more than 2,000 people and is one of the largest transformer manufacturing hubs within the group worldwide.