Bull and Foxconn partner to manufacture AI infrastructure in Europe

Under the partnership, manufacturing and initial testing will take place at Foxconn's facility in Pardubice, Czech Republic, before assembly, final integration and system-level validation at Bull's factory in Angers, France.

The systems – designed for AI training and inference workloads – will integrate GPUs and other accelerators, high-performance memory, storage and interconnect technologies, configured as standalone systems or rack-level deployments, according to a press release from the companies.

The target markets are European AI factory initiatives, neo-cloud providers, enterprises, research institutions and cloud service providers. Bull describes the initiative as a step toward sovereign AI infrastructure in Europe, where dependence on external markets for key AI components remains significant. The companies cite ING data showing Europe holds around 8% of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity, and McKinsey analysis placing Europe's share of key AI infrastructure segments below 5%.