Adani Green Energy commissions 3.37 GWh BESS in Gujarat
The Indian renewable energy company plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.
Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS. The deployment includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL’s total operational BESS capacity at Khavda, Gujarat to 3.37 GWh, Adani said.
AGEL plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.
AGEL’s 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day. It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours, the company said.
“Large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India’s clean energy transition. As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, storage infrastructure becomes critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power,” Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said. “With the commissioning of the 3.37 GWh BESS at Khavda, AGEL is strengthening the foundation for resilient, dispatchable and flexible energy systems. Our investments in battery storage reflect a long-term commitment to building future-ready clean energy infrastructure at global scale.”