Adani Green Energy commissions 3.37 GWh BESS in Gujarat

Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned a cumulative 3.37 Gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS. The deployment includes the 1.37 GWh capacity commissioned in March 2026, taking AGEL’s total operational BESS capacity at Khavda, Gujarat to 3.37 GWh, Adani said.

AGEL plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.

AGEL’s 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day. It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours, the company said.