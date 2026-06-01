Semtech Corporation Joins Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors

The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization (SDO) dedicated to advancing Z-Wave technology for residential, commercial, multi-dwelling and hospitality markets, has announced that Semtech Corporation has joined the Z-Wave Alliance as a new member and will serve on the Board of Directors, according to a press release.

Fully ratified as an SDO, the Z-Wave Alliance actively seeks out leaders in the IoT and connectivity space to join, direct, and contribute to the completely member-driven organization and chart the future of Z-Wave technology across all applicable markets.

Semtech, which is headquartered in California, joins a roster of Z-Wave Alliance Board of Director member companies which presently includes ADT, Alarm.com, Assa Abloy, BlueConnect Partners, Fortune Brands, Johnson Controls Inc., Nabu Casa, Silicon Labs, Trident IoT, and Vivint.

As a provider of high-performance semiconductors powering AI data center networking, IoT connectivity, and intelligent connected devices worldwide, Semtech brings silicon expertise and a unique perspective to the Alliance that will help shape direction and strategic initiatives across standards development, certification, and overall ecosystem expansion, the press release said.

“Semtech’s vast experience in large-scale wireless deployments makes them an ideal partner for the Alliance as Z-Wave continues to expand beyond the boundaries of the smart home,” said Avi Rosenthal, Chair of the Board for the Z-Wave Alliance. “Their participation reinforces our commitment to building an open, interoperable standard while giving the ecosystem greater flexibility, choice, and support for the next generation of IoT.”