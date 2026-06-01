Semtech Corporation Joins Z-Wave Alliance Board of Directors
As a provider of high-performance semiconductors powering AI data center networking, IoT connectivity, and intelligent connected devices worldwide, Semtech brings silicon expertise and a unique perspective to the Alliance.
The Z-Wave Alliance, the standards development organization (SDO) dedicated to advancing Z-Wave technology for residential, commercial, multi-dwelling and hospitality markets, has announced that Semtech Corporation has joined the Z-Wave Alliance as a new member and will serve on the Board of Directors, according to a press release.
Fully ratified as an SDO, the Z-Wave Alliance actively seeks out leaders in the IoT and connectivity space to join, direct, and contribute to the completely member-driven organization and chart the future of Z-Wave technology across all applicable markets.
Semtech, which is headquartered in California, joins a roster of Z-Wave Alliance Board of Director member companies which presently includes ADT, Alarm.com, Assa Abloy, BlueConnect Partners, Fortune Brands, Johnson Controls Inc., Nabu Casa, Silicon Labs, Trident IoT, and Vivint.
As a provider of high-performance semiconductors powering AI data center networking, IoT connectivity, and intelligent connected devices worldwide, Semtech brings silicon expertise and a unique perspective to the Alliance that will help shape direction and strategic initiatives across standards development, certification, and overall ecosystem expansion, the press release said.
“Semtech’s vast experience in large-scale wireless deployments makes them an ideal partner for the Alliance as Z-Wave continues to expand beyond the boundaries of the smart home,” said Avi Rosenthal, Chair of the Board for the Z-Wave Alliance. “Their participation reinforces our commitment to building an open, interoperable standard while giving the ecosystem greater flexibility, choice, and support for the next generation of IoT.”
“Semtech joins the Z-Wave Alliance Board with a clear focus: advancing the next generation of smart, connected devices,” said Olivier Beaujard, Senior Director, LoRa Ecosystem, Semtech & LoRa Alliance Board Chair. “By combining our deep expertise in low-power, long-range connectivity with Z-Wave’s proven technology, we are ideally positioned to deliver multi-protocol chipset solutions that redefine what smart, connected devices can achieve.”