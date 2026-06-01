Samsung Electronics begins shipment of HBM4E samples

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has begun shipping the industry’s first 12-layer HBM4E samples to major global customers.

“Following the successful mass production of HBM4, Samsung has once again demonstrated its distinct technological edge with HBM4E,” said Sang Joon Hwang, Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Development at Samsung Electronics. “Through our advanced manufacturing capabilities and preemptive infrastructure investments, we will continue to drive the growth of the global AI memory market.”

Samsung’s HBM4E delivers a stable pin speed of 14 gigabits-per-second (Gbps), with performance scalable up to 16Gbps to support increasingly intensive data processing requirements. This represents more than a 20% increase over its HBM4, while delivering memory bandwidth of up to 3.6 terabytes-per-second (TB/s) per stack, helping maximize computing performance for large language models (LLMs) and next-generation AI systems, the South Korean company said in a press release.

Samsung’s 12-layer HBM4E is offered in a 48-gigabyte (GB) capacity, representing more than a 30% increase over the previous generation, with plans to expand the lineup to include 32GB (8-layer) and 64GB (16-layer) configurations in accordance with customer requirements.

Design and process optimization across both memory and logic architectures of Samsung’s HBM4E also improves performance, power efficiency and yield.

Samsung plans to begin mass production for HBM4E aligned with customer schedules, following initial sample shipments and optimization, the company said.