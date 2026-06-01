Quantix selects Murcia as location for its semiconductor project

SEALSQ, a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, has announced that QUANTIX EDGE SECURITY has selected the Spanish municipality of Murcia as the location for its semiconductor design industrial center project in the Region of Murcia, following the completion of a technical evaluation process in which 25 applications from 15 municipalities were assessed, according to a media release.

In this context, QUANTIX identified a location that meets the necessary requirements to move forward confidently with the implementation of a strategic industrial infrastructure, with an estimated investment of EUR 40 million dedicated to the design, testing, personalization and security of semiconductors.

The QUANTIX project involves an estimated investment of EUR 40 million dedicated to the development of a Semiconductor Design and Personalization Center in the Region of Murcia, with advanced capabilities in cybersecurity, post-quantum technology, AI and RISC-V systems, the media release said.

Quantix is a joint venture with SETT.ES holding a 49% stake, with OdinS and TProtege owning 25.5%, and WISeKey International Holding together with SEALSQ holding a combined 25.5 %. The venture includes the Murcia-based OdinS, a spin-off from the University of Murcia, TProtege, the Switzerland-based WISeKey and its subsidiary, the majority France-based SEALSQ.

The initiative will support the development in the Region of Murcia of an advanced infrastructure focused on semiconductor solutions for strategic sectors such as defense, critical infrastructure, automotive, and IoT, among others.