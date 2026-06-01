Intel, 3DGS to set up $3.3 billion substrate plant in Odisha

Intel and US company 3DGS ​will invest about USD 3.3 billion to set up ‌a substrate manufacturing plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, ​the Indian government has said.

Indian Minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the signing of the MoU between Odisha, Intel Corporation and 3DGS was in line with the Government of India’s vision of developing the entire ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing in India.

“The proposed project would be implemented in phases over a period of five-six years,” the government statement said. “It is expected to generate more than 1,800 direct high-skilled employment opportunities while creating significant indirect employment across the broader manufacturing and technology ecosystem.”

The facility in the Bhubaneswar-Khurda region of Odisha will focus on advanced packaging glass core substrates, high-density interconnect substrates and associated semiconductor technologies, with Intel supporting technology know-how and process expertise.

India is now gearing up for the launch of India Semicon Mission 2.0, which is expected to incentivise the entire chip manufacturing ecosystem players, including gases and chemicals, according to a report by Businessline.