German company CMBlu Energy raises €50 million

German company CMBlu Energy has reached unicorn status, crossing the EUR 1 billion valuation threshold following an EUR 50 million initial close of its Series C financing with participation from Samsung Ventures. All existing investors, including STRABAG SE, also joined in the round.

CMBlu is the inventor of SolidFlow, a new class of non-lithium long-duration energy storage engineered for high-energy, multi-hour applications, designed to deliver ten hours or more of dispatchable energy, the company said.

“Our SolidFlow technology is redefining energy storage by combining inherent safety with a streamlined permitting pathway – enabling faster, more predictable deployment at scale,” said Constantin Eis, CEO of CMBlu. “That speed to power paired with resilient, localized supply chains is critical as data centers and industrial customers advance their business needs and race to meet surging demand.”

CMBlu’s SolidFlow technology combines non-flammable, water-based electrolytes with proprietary solid energy storage materials while decoupling power from energy capacity and enabling cost-effective scaling.

“At Samsung Ventures, we are committed to identifying technologies that serve as the backbone of a cleaner, more resilient energy infrastructure,” said a spokesperson on behalf of Samsung. “CMBlu’s innovative solution stands out as an industry leading approach to scaling sustainable, long-duration energy storage solutions and positions the company as a key enabler of the global energy transition.”

The initial close of Series C will support manufacturing scale-up and accelerate early commercial deployments in Europe and the United States, the company said.