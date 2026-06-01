Faraday Future announces $25 million in new financing

Faraday Future, a California-based global Embodied AI (EAI) ecosystem company, has announced it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with investors to issue convertible promissory notes in an aggregate principal amount of USD 25 million.

Combined with the USD 45 million financing announced in April, the company has secured a total of USD 70 million in financing over the past few months.

Driven by rising demand across the FF’s four primary product lines and key application scenarios, including education, security inspection, reception and guided tours, performance, and university research, as well as the upcoming new products, the company raised the full-year shipment target to 1,500 units.

Faraday Future is focusing on two product engines: Embodied AI (EAI) humanoid and bionic robots, and EAI automotive robots. By building a “Three-in-One ecosystem” of “Device, Data, and Brain & Open-Source and Open Developer Platform,” the company aims to create an evolutionary flywheel, with the goal of maximizing commercial value, the media release said.

With improved strategy and fundamentals, Faraday Future expects to gradually move its EAI Vehicle business away from high-cost short-term funding approach, toward a business-phase fit financing mix of operating cash flow, industry partnerships, and long-term capital to accelerate returns for its stockholders.