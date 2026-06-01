Dutch firm Nebius to acquire Eigen AI for $643 million

Dutch AI cloud company Nebius has announced an agreement to acquire Eigen AI, an inference and model optimization company.

The deal consideration will be paid in a combination of cash and Nebius’s Class A shares with aggregate value as of signing, based on Nebius’s 30-day weighted average stock price, of approximately USD 643 million, subject to adjustments, Nebius said in a press release.

The acquisition will strengthen Nebius Token Factory as a frontier managed inference platform for production AI, combining an optimization stack with Nebius’s global compute capacity and AI cloud platform.

Eigen’s inference and post-training optimization layers will be integrated directly into Nebius Token Factory, which provides enterprise-grade autoscaling endpoints and fine-tuning pipelines across all major open-source models. The two companies have already delivered jointly optimized implementations of leading open source models.

The acquisition also accelerates Nebius’s expansion in the US. Eigen AI’s founding team will join Nebius to establish a Nebius engineering and research presence in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nebius said.

“We are operating in a capacity-scarcity world where AI builders need optimized inference and infrastructure scale,” Roman Chernin, co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Nebius, said. “The integration of Eigen AI’s optimization capabilities and founding team will establish Nebius Token Factory at the frontier of inference, offering customers market-leading model performance and unit economics with massive compute capacity to back it at scale.”