TDK invests in C2i to advance AI data center power delivery

Japan’s TDK Corporation has announced that TDK Ventures has invested in Indian startup C2i Semiconductors. The investment is part of C2i’s USD 16.7 million Series A funding round, which includes participation from Peak XV Partners and other investors, according to a media release.

“The transition to AI-scale compute is one of the most significant infrastructure build-outs of our generation, and it requires innovation at the very layer that delivers power to the silicon,” said Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures. “By making the power conversion more efficient, C2i is solving one of the most critical thermal and efficiency constraints of the AI era.”

C2i’s disruption lies in its proprietary IPs powering their products. C2i’s platform is projected to deliver over 96% power conversion efficiency, a significant leap over the 94% found in incumbent solutions. In a 100MW AI data center, these gains — combined with reduced heat — could translate to approximately USD 12 million in annual energy savings.