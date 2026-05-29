Star Catcher raises $65 million to build power grid in space

Star Catcher, the US startup building a power grid in space, has announced it has raised USD 65 million in an oversubscribed Series A round. The new investment — led by B Capital and co-led by Shield Capital and Cerberus Ventures, the venture arm of Cerberus Capital Management — brings Star Catcher’s total capital raised to USD 88 million, according to a media release.

GreatPoint Ventures, Helena, Oceans Ventures, and MVP Ventures also participated in the round.

“This investment underscores the conviction that orbital infrastructure is now as fundamental as terrestrial infrastructure,” said Andrew Rush, co-founder and CEO of Star Catcher. “Every major application driving the space economy — connectivity, computing, security, sensing — is power-limited today. Star Catcher is lifting that ceiling — making it possible to build in orbit at the scale the next century of life on Earth will demand.”

Star Catcher is developing a space-based energy infrastructure layer that delivers electricity on demand to satellites and other spacecraft using optical power beaming. The Series A positions Star Catcher to move from validated technology to scalable infrastructure, the media release said.

“At B Capital, we focus on scaling technologies to enhance energy infrastructure, and the same dynamics we’re seeing on Earth are now playing out in orbit,” said Jeff Johnson, General Partner and Head of Energy at B Capital. “There is exploding demand, limited shared infrastructure, and a generational opportunity for the company capable of building the first in-orbit grid. We strongly believe Star Catcher is that company. The traction we’ve seen thus far speaks for itself, and we’re proud to lead this round in support of a team that brings unmatched operational depth to solve this critical challenge.”

“Star Catcher is solving the constraint that plagues every space-based mission: power,” said John Serafini, Partner at SHIELD. “They’ve moved from concept to world-record performance to flight hardware on a timeline almost no frontier-tech company achieves, and they’re building infrastructure with direct relevance to both commercial operators and the national security community. This is precisely the kind of company SHIELD exists to back.”

Star Catcher’s customer base spans commercial space operators and US Government stakeholders.