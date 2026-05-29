ABB to acquire Specialtrasfo to boost industrial electrification

ABB has signed an agreement to acquire Specialtrasfo S.p.A., a privately-owned Italian manufacturer of specialized medium voltage (MV) transformers, including converter and rectifier transformers, with an installed base spanning over 70 countries worldwide.

The acquisition enables ABB to offer customers a fully optimized powertrain solution, built to meet the most demanding requirements and allowing ABB to respond to customer needs with speed and agility, ABB said in a press release.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and the business will be integrated into ABB’s Motion High Power division. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in the Milan area (Agrate Brianza), Specialtrasfo has three manufacturing sites in northern Italy with a total of 130 employees. In 2025, the company has generated revenues of approximately EUR 80 million, with ABB representing around half through its integrated offering.

The offering ABB is acquiring focuses on specialized transformers for various industrial applications including energy, marine, metals, mining, industrial processing and offshore applications adding a key building block to its powertrain offering, the press release said.