Zirconn launches SMT division in China

New facility has been equipped with automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, X-ray inspection, and high-speed pick-and-place machines. The installed solutions also include intelligent quality control systems and reflow ovens adapted for HDI board production as well as BGA and QFN component assembly.

New production lines are intended to support projects requiring high precision and advanced assembly processes. According to the company, the facility will manufacture products for the automotive, industrial electronics, and medical device sectors.

The plant is also expected to enable the production of HDI boards and high-density BGA assemblies. Some projects will be carried out with full production traceability, which is required in industries such as industrial electronics and medical technology.