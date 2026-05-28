Zirconn launches SMT division in China
Zirconn is expanding its manufacturing capabilities in China. The company has launched a new SMT assembly division aimed at increasing its capacity to deliver advanced electronic projects for customers in Europe and international markets.
New facility has been equipped with automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, X-ray inspection, and high-speed pick-and-place machines. The installed solutions also include intelligent quality control systems and reflow ovens adapted for HDI board production as well as BGA and QFN component assembly.
New production lines are intended to support projects requiring high precision and advanced assembly processes. According to the company, the facility will manufacture products for the automotive, industrial electronics, and medical device sectors.
The plant is also expected to enable the production of HDI boards and high-density BGA assemblies. Some projects will be carried out with full production traceability, which is required in industries such as industrial electronics and medical technology.
“By combining a European approach to quality with the capabilities of modern manufacturing in China, we are able to offer customers a highly competitive balance between technology, quality, and production costs,” Zirconn told Evertiq.