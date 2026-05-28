Siemens taps Jabil to operate new switchgear facility in Virginia

The USD 30 million investment covers equipment, tooling and production readiness at the Crosspointe Logistics Center site. Once operational, the facility is expected to add at least 350 jobs, according to a press release from the two companies.

The facility is designed to serve data centre, utility and industrial customers requiring faster access to power infrastructure. Siemens describes the investment as a direct response to accelerating demand – particularly from data centre buildout – and pressure on customers to add capacity quickly.

"By adding additional avenues to expand dedicated manufacturing of Siemens-designed switchgear and power delivery solutions here in the US, we're helping customers shorten project timelines and improve delivery confidence – while reinforcing a resilient domestic supply chain," said Brian Dula, President of the Electrification and Automation business unit at Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA.

For Jabil, the Virginia site adds to a US manufacturing footprint spanning more than 30 facilities. The two companies have worked together globally for several years. Siemens recently passed a USD 1 billion milestone in US manufacturing investments, of which this expansion is the latest addition.