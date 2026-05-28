CSG acquires Polish wiring harness manufacturer DOMAR MS

DOMAR MS, founded in 1997, employs around 220 people and supplies components used in military vehicles, radar systems, communications and electronics systems and the aerospace sector. CSG says it plans to invest in the facility and increase headcount to approximately 300 by the end of the year, according to a press release from the company.

The acquisition is made through CSG's Polish subsidiary CSG Polska and is expected to close within several weeks, subject to regulatory approvals including antitrust clearance. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

The deal is framed as a vertical integration move, bringing in-house key competencies in wiring harnesses and electrical connectors that CSG describes as essential components of all modern defence systems. DOMAR MS will continue its existing operations and fulfil all current contracts following completion.

"The acquisition of DOMAR MS represents an important step in executing our strategy to strengthen vertical integration and build a resilient European supply chain for the defence industry," said David Chour, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CSG.

Poland is a stated strategic priority for CSG. The group recently signed an industrial cooperation agreement with Polish state-owned defence group PGZ and is involved in supplying chassis for Polish mine-laying systems.