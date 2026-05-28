BluJ Aerospace unveils its next prototype eVTOL aircraft

Hyderabad-based startup BluJ Aerospace has unveiled its Gen #2 prototype aircraft developed on its Vertically Integrated Architecture for Next Generation Intelligent Aerial Systems (VANTIS) platform.

Gen #2 is now in active flight testing following the company’s technology demonstrator and India’s first public flight demonstration of a 500 kg class electric Vertical Take off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Gen #1, the company said, according to a report by Businessline.

Fully battery-powered Gen #2 can carry an active payload target of above 200 kg, operates under a 500 kg maximum take-off weight, and uses a lift plus cruise configuration.

VANTIS is designed with scalability built in, extending to larger VTOL aircraft, including a one-ton payload class for heavy logistics and hydrogen-electric long-range passenger variants, the Indian company said.