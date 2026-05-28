BluJ Aerospace unveils its next prototype eVTOL aircraft
The Indian startup's fully battery-powered Gen #2 prototype aircraft can carry an active payload target of above 200 kg, operates under a 500 kg maximum take-off weight, and uses a lift plus cruise configuration.
Hyderabad-based startup BluJ Aerospace has unveiled its Gen #2 prototype aircraft developed on its Vertically Integrated Architecture for Next Generation Intelligent Aerial Systems (VANTIS) platform.
Gen #2 is now in active flight testing following the company’s technology demonstrator and India’s first public flight demonstration of a 500 kg class electric Vertical Take off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Gen #1, the company said, according to a report by Businessline.
Fully battery-powered Gen #2 can carry an active payload target of above 200 kg, operates under a 500 kg maximum take-off weight, and uses a lift plus cruise configuration.
VANTIS is designed with scalability built in, extending to larger VTOL aircraft, including a one-ton payload class for heavy logistics and hydrogen-electric long-range passenger variants, the Indian company said.
“The next major shift in aviation is the move from single product programmes to platform based architectures,” BluJ Aerospace founder and CEO Amar Sri Vatsavaya said, according to a report by The Hindu. “Advanced Air Mobility will need adaptable architectures that scale across missions, payloads and customer use cases. That is the advantage VANTIS gives BluJ,”