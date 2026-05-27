SK hynix unveils ‘iHBM’ thermal solution to boost AI performance

SK hynix has announced the launch of the iHBM solution that embeds integrated cooling elements(ICEs) within the HBM package for next-generation HBM products, the South Korean company said.

With the iHBM solution, the company has taken a structural approach to addressing the heat management issue. Existing HBM products rely on an indirect cooling method that draws heat away through the core die. In contrast, the iHBM solution places ICEs directly in the D2D PHY area where heat concentration is the highest, creating an additional’ heat dissipation path’.

This latest heat management solution helps reduce thermal resistance by 30% and enables chips to operate stably even in high-temperature and high-pressure conditions, the company said.

SK hynix’s Wafer Level Packaging(WLP) process, based on its Mass Reflow Molded Underfill(MR-MUF) technology, enables stable high-volume production of iHBM-equipped chips. Furthermore, the solution offers high design compatibility with existing System-in-Package(SiP) architectures, allowing customers to adopt the new thermal technology with minimal design adjustments, the company said.

Through the iHBM solution, slated for deployment in next-generation HBM products including HBM5, SK hynix aims to increase the stability and operational efficiency of HPCs, AI data centers by meeting heat management standards required in high-density and high-bandwidth environments.