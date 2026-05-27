Indian startup Anscer Robotics secures $4.7 million in Series A

Bengaluru-based Anscer Robotics has secured INR 450 million (USD 4.7 million) in a Series A round led by early-stage investment platform IAN Group. Info Edge and other angel investors also participated in the round.

The company builds robots for real-world manufacturing and warehouse environments, where they can operate alongside people, forklifts, production lines and high-throughput industrial processes, according to a report by Business Standard.

The Indian company says it is developing a future-ready platform that combines intelligent mobility, advanced vision systems, Vision-Language Model capabilities, and enterprise-grade software integration. Its architecture is designed to support real-time analytics, contextual decision-making, and seamless interoperability with customer-owned Artificial Intelligence models and digital systems, according to a report by Entrackr.

“The first era of automation was about machines following instructions. The next era will be about machines understanding context, learning from operations, and working alongside enterprise intelligence,” Ribin Mathew, founder and CEO of Anscer, said, according to the Business Standard report. “Anscer is building that future through a robotics platform developed in India, designed for global standards, and ready for the AI-native factory.”